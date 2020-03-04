SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're heading into the Spring break travel season and while coronavirus is keeping some from going away, others are finding some good deals.
Western Mass News is getting answers on how you might find cheaper flights, discounts, and upgrades.
Planning a trip amid coronavirus concerns is tricky, but it could be a good time cost-wise.
Springfield College employee, Khaeija Walters told Western Mass News she just booked a flight to Florida and the price surprised her.
"I was expecting at least like $600, $700 for a plane ticket but it's actually like $300 - $400 for a round trip," Walters explained.
But Walters said coronavirus is on her mind.
"I don't want to catch it, I don't want to get sick, I don't know the terms of it, it's really bad and it's close so I just hope everyone's safe on the plane," Walters noted.
Walters isn't the only one with concerns about traveling.
Sandra Marsian with AAA Pioneer Valley told Western Mass News more and more customers are coming in with questions about vacationing.
"We expect that we're going to see a lot of short terms, last-minute decisions to travel because people are kind of waiting and seeing what's happening before they make the decision," Marsian said.
Travel experts here at AAA said there are opportunities for lower prices and upgrades when planning trips right now.
"It depends on where you're going when you're traveling, and that specific flight as to how many seats are sold. In some cases if enough seats aren't sold, they could potentially even cancel that flight," Marsian explained.
Another factor of price fluctuations is the airlines themselves.
"They look at each other's fares and see they're getting competitive. And if they see they need to adjust fares, they'll do so," Marsian noted.
Cruise ships are also offering better upgrades, Marsian said depending on when you purchased the ticket, you could get a good deal right now.
"It just depends on what stage in the booking you're at. If you're about ready to sail tomorrow, it would be difficult for them to accommodate with such short notice, but if you have enough time...we can make changes for you," Marsian said.
And if you're really lucky...
"You could be at the port, getting on the ship and you ask the person at the counter, 'Are there any upgrades I can take advantage of today?'...and maybe it'll be a couple of hundred dollars and you can have that conversation right at the port when you're about to board the ship," Marsian explained.
