SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hundreds of employees from different area hospitals have been been told to stay home because of various health reasons.
Western Mass News is getting answers on what's being done to keep up staffing.
Baystate Medical Center has over 200 employees staying home while Berkshire Medical Center has furloughed 160 employees for potential exposure to the virus or other health issues.
Berkshire Medical Center Director of Media Relations for Berkshire Health Systems, Michael Leary told Western Mass News over the phone that they have a total of 19 in-patient positive coronavirus cases, but out of their employees...he said one employee has tested positive for the virus.
With 19 in-patient positive cases, Leary said employees must be furloughed for 14 days from the date of the last potential greater than a low risk of exposure and Berkshire Medical Center has 160 employees following that policy right now.
A furlough is a leave from work, but Berkshire Medical Center is providing those employees with paid time off if their potential exposure occurred in the workplace.
But how does the hospital handle temporarily losing that many employees?
Leary said staff from slower areas in the hospital are being re-distributed to areas in need.
He said Berkshire Medical Center has brought in staff from traveling organizations already and more are set to start next week.
Leary also said a majority of the employees furloughed have finished their 14-day self-quarantine and have been returning to work throughout the week, but by Sunday, all but 15 employees will be back.
The other 15 employees will return to work sometime next week.
Meanwhile, Baystate Medical Center told Western Mass News over the phone that they have conducted 235 coronavirus tests.
Of those tests, 105 came back negative, six returned positive, and 125 tests are still pending.
Baystate also has 200 employees staying home for various health reasons.
We’ve reached out to Baystate Medical Center for more information, but were told no one is available.
