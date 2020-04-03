AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The coronavirus pandemic is impacting the upcoming presidential election in many ways.
Fifteen states have postponed their primaries, and now the National Democratic Convention has been rescheduled to August.
Western Mass News is getting answers on how COVID-19 could affect things on Election Day.
Friday marks exactly seven months away from Election Day on November 3. Many are wondering how the coronavirus pandemic will impact voters' choices.
Western Mass News spoke to one expert who said during a time of national crisis, voters could rally around the flag.
Scott Blinder, a political science professor at UMass Amherst said this could mean supporting the president, who is the incumbent.
“The signs are actually positive for President Trump. There's been an uptick in his approval rating across a number of polls. This may be surprising to some people who are watching this crisis unfold, and think things are getting really bad. Is it going to be reflected in the way people think about the president? That's not the case right now,” Blinder explained.
Another factor is what Blinder calls the “Bread and Peace Model.”
“A class one of these models is called the ‘Bread and Peace Model.’ How are we doing in terms of war and peace and the economy? Are we making the bread,” he asked.
While the eyes are on how Trump is handling this crisis, the democratic candidates haven’t gotten any screen time. Blinder said this could also be a determining factor in the 2020 election.
“That’s a definite problem, challenge that the democrats and Joe Biden, specifically the nominee, will have to figure a way to get around that, and that may be why Trump is getting this rally effect because he is out there in front of the cameras, talking to the nation everyday,” Blinder explained.
While citizens are months away, some democrats have already started thinking about the changes that could be made to voting by mail.
Blinder said this method could cause some inaccuracies.
“There are higher rates of votes not being counted in vote by mail systems rather than in person voting systems. There could be issues with signature matching when poll workers attempt to verify signatures. Well, if you didn't sign the book the same way you signed the registry,” he said.
Under federal law, the presidential election is scheduled to be on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.
Blinder said social distancing measures may still be a factor come November.
“If people are afraid, leave their houses in November, I could imagine we won't be in total lock down that many months from now, but who knows what kind of social distancing we can be doing so that could certainly depress turnout,” he said.
Blinder said voter turnout is important to the presidential election.
“We need to make sure people aren't getting sick from voting, but the health of our democracy is super important as well,” he said.
