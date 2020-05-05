NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Western Mass News is getting answers on how the coronavirus is affecting Main Street America.
Northampton is known for its small business community made up of boutiques and restaurants.
Before COVID-19, several well-known businesses in Northampton either closed or moved out of downtown.
Now that many Main Street businesses have been closed down for weeks due to the coronavirus, some said it's not a guarantee they'll open back up again.
“Spring here is busy,” said David Murphy, chairman of the Northampton Board of Assessors. “We have commencement season, there’s a lot of people visiting Northampton.”
For a college town, spring is the time when many downtown Northampton businesses make a sizable slice of their yearly income, Murphy said.
“It’s really about the worst time of year other than the holiday season for this to happen,” he said.
Northampton, which has seen several high profile downtown business closures over the last few years, is closed down due to coronavirus.
Murphy said it’s unknown whether some small businesses will be able to turn the lights on again.
“The jury is still out on whether they’re going to come back or not,” he said. “Do they have the reserves to make it through two months of no business and no income at all?”
Looking at one section of downtown Northampton from the Western Mass News sky drone, of the twelve business spaces we noted, two were empty storefronts, nine had closed their physical locations and only one was operating with severely reduced hours.
“Well it’s pretty devastating actually,” said Bill Clements, co-owner of Broadside Books.
He’s one of the business owners trying to keep his commerce alive online.
“Our business is just a fraction of what it normally is,” Clements said.
With his operation sitting right next to an empty storefront, he said owning a small business is difficult in the best of times, and he expects more “for lease” signs to crop up after the pandemic is over.
“I am unfortunately prepared for the worst in downtown Northampton,” Clements said.
One thing we did see a lot of was businesses trying to keep a positive message by posting banners and signs saying, “We miss you” and “Hope to see you soon.”
(1) comment
It is hard for sure !! I also don’t know what the future holds. I am closed as well. I would like to reopen but it will really depend on other decisions made in town . For example if neither Umass nor Amherst College come back til February as much as I respect that decision it will be the end of my Business and I suspect many others in Amherst
