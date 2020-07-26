SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The City of Springfield opened multiple cooling centers today as western Mass. entered another heatwave.
The city has six cooling centers open from Sunday until Tuesday. Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News the coronavirus pandemic prohibited him from opening up more.
"We’re living in extraordinary and surreal times, in dealing with a pandemic," Sarno explained.
With temperatures expected to near 100 degrees, the City of Springfield opened up cooling centers, but the coronavirus pandemic is limiting the number of air-conditioned sites that are open to the public.
"I couldn’t open up the normal ones because of COVID-19 and I have 18 feeding sites for families and students across the city," he said. "Senior centers are closed and libraries."
If you’re looking to beat the heat, a list of cooling centers include:
- Mason Square Library Community Room
- Kenefick Park Fitness Center
- Forest Park Conference Room
- Indian Orchard Citizens Council
- Clodo Concepcion Community Center
- South End Community Center
These centers will be open from noon until 6 p.m.
Sarno also said that COVID-19 restrictions are in place at each facility.
"Up to 25 we can have gathered, socially, and physically distancing, you have to wear a face mask. We are doing temperature checks, we have to do that," Sarno explained.
He told us you will also be asked for your name, phone number, and address for contact tracing if needed.
Sarno also asks the public to be vigilant in protecting one another from heat-related illnesses.
"Please check on your family and friends that are vulnerable, especially those who are alone or isolated," Sarno noted.
Sarno said MGM Springfield is also donating water to the cooling centers.
