BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker has launched another measure in the state's response to coronavirus.
Late Thursday afternoon, Baker ordered the activation of up to 2,000 Mass. National Guard members from across the Commonwealth.
“Activating the National Guard will help support our Administration’s efforts to keep residents safe and secure during the COVID-19 outbreak...The expertise of the Massachusetts National Guard will benefit our communities with logistical support and other assistance as we continue to respond to this crisis," Baker said in a statement.
Those Guard members will be tasked with supporting requests from state agencies for logistics, warehousing, equipment, and related duties.
(1) comment
Did i miss the looting over t.p. stories? Seemingly residents are doing ok...
We are one activation from curfew.
