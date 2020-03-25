WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Coronavirus is limiting local bars and restaurants to take out and delivery options right now in Massachusetts.
"It's negatively affected our clientele to be able to do the things that we used to do here, be comfortable, and enjoy a nice bar, nice food,” said Bill Boisseau, owner of 7B’s Bar and Grill in Westfield.
Under coronavirus restriction orders from the governor, bars and restaurants across the state have had to shut down their in-person serving.
Boisseau told Western Mass News that this pandemic is financially weighing them down.
"It's been extremely tough to try and be able to work them in, try to keep the doors open, go forward with a smile,” Boisseau noted.
Originally being open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to midnight, to now being open only four days a week until 8 p.m, Boisseau said in the eight years he's been running the business, he has never seen anything like this before.
"Nothing in my whole life have I ever seen anything quite like this,” Boisseau said.
Now, with customers only getting service through pick-up and delivery, the emphasis on social distancing is crucial.
Boisseau said it's a practice he takes very seriously.
"We're working very hard to come up with ideas to be able to continue to support ‘cause who knows how long this is going to go on...We're just working hard,” Boisseau noted.
Tables are placed between customers and employees, keeping social distancing a top priority for when people come and pick-up their food.
“It was just a free thing that I just said ‘Let’s space it. Let's be very protective for our employees, for us, and for the patron. They come in at one at a time and they pick-up their order and the next one comes on,” Boisseau added.
Another way of social distancing while maintaining business is by curbside assistance. An employee will wear the necessary gear before heading out to the customer and hand them their food.
"There's no signing of the credit slip or what not, so the pen in the hand of two people, we're keeping that away. They're wearing gloves, so they're protective,” Boisseau explained.
Despite the various obstacles and changes in routine that 7B's Bar and Grill encounters during this time, Boisseau said he and his family have been coming in, keeping the place as clean and inviting as possible - hoping to see people sitting down again in the near future.
"We're bleaching the whole place down and cleaning everything, which we normally do anyway, but now, we're just doing it as an extra precaution,” Boisseu said.
