WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Coronavirus restrictions have gone as far as canceling schools.
Now many high school students are wondering whether or not they'll get to experience one of the most memorable nights of their lives, their prom.
Western Mass News is getting answers on what factors go into this decision for one local high school.
Doors are shut and schools are closed in western Mass due to the coronavirus outbreak.
One lingering question among many high school seniors right now is whether or not prom is a no-go too...
Minnechaug High School's senior Madison Sanborn has already bought her beautiful, yellow, strapless dress.
She told Western Mass News returning it, would be devastating.
"I would hate for that to happen because a lot of people have already bought their prom dresses and it's our senior year and this is our once and a life-time event that we might not be able to experience," Sanborn said.
Posting their dresses in an Instagram group, Sanborn said she and her friends truly took the time to get the perfect dress and their hopes for prom to happen are high.
"We went to Ultimate in Peabody...We picked out about 10 and tried them on and found the one that we liked," Sanborn noted.
Here at Minnechaug High School, the doors remain closed, and Principal Steve Hale told Western Mass News that prom is up in the air.
"We are hopeful that we will be able to run prom at this time, we're looking at a closure through April 6th, through the governor's declaration, and during this three-week time frame, as information becomes more available, we'll make a more informed decision," Hale explained.
Hale said during this time of uncertainty, he and other leaders of the school have been talking about these concerns.
"We have been meeting daily, in a virtual way, to talk about different issues about how they present. How certainty those senior activities and that senior experience has been a top priority for us," Hale said.
And it does help that prom is currently scheduled for May 27th...
"We feel better about our prom because it's so late in May...so I'm hopeful for our seniors because they deserve that and it's their special time, they will remember that prom forever and we want them to have that memory," Hale noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.