SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Coronavirus Stimulus Package is expected to be passed in the Senate by the end of the day.
That bill providing direct payments to American families struggling financially, but it also provides aid to businesses and hospitals.
With exact details still being worked out at this hour, the new stimulus bill reportedly contains as much as $100 billion to help hospitals handle surging caseloads.
Western Mass News spoke with a local hospital executive who said access to medical supplies continues to be an essential part of handling those cases safely.
The Senate, reaching a deal early Wednesday morning, on the Coronavirus Stimulus Package.
The $2 trillion proposals include $350 billion in small business loans, $250 billion in unemployment insurance benefits, and $500 billion in loans for distressed companies.
But perhaps the most pressing for those on the front-lines, at least $100 billion earmarked for hospitals.
Right now, local hospital officials explain the federal help they need most.
The Chief Clinical Officer for Trinity Health of New England, Doctor Syed Hussain said they are evaluating their supply needs by keeping an eye on places with more cases of coronavirus like New York City.
"I would say access to adequate supplies whether it’s PPE, whether it’s ventilators. Their need for more ventilators, I would say based on our modeling predictions, ensuring that we have enough supplies and PPE, so that our clinicians can take care of folks during the surge," Dr. Syed Hussain said.
Dr. Hussain said they have set up a dashboard within their hospital system to track personal protective equipment.
He said conserving N95 masks and keeping them clean enough for possible reuse is paramount.
"Educating staff on when an n 95 mask is really necessary, is important, and besides encouraging staff to be able to use coverings on the masks so that we can conserve those N95s which are in great demand nationwide and also we’ve started re-processing N95 and we’re looking also at other modalities such as ultraviolet," Dr. Hussain explained.
After passing in the Senate, the stimulus bill is expected to go to the House for approval next, before it lands on the president’s desk.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said to reporters that President Trump would sign the bill immediately.
