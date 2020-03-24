SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Coronavirus testing in the state of Massachusetts is ramping up...
Governor Charlie Baker announced more labs are processing test kits for the virus.
This as the Baystate receives an influx of personal protective equipment from the national stockpile.
Gov. Baker said in just two days, from Sunday to this morning...3,000 tests were processed.
He said this as critical medical supplies are on their way to hospitals across the Commonwealth.
"In addition to the state public health lab and quest diagnostics and LabCorp, there are now ten additional labs up and running," Gov. Baker said.
Commercial and state labs across Massachusetts are now churning out test results for COVID-19.
Governor Charlie Baker Tuesday afternoon explaining...that people should expect to see the number of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts go up as a result of expanded testing, but that its an important part of the process.
"Ramping up testing is a big part of pushing back against this threat," Gov. Baker said.
And to ensure the disease doesn't sicken workers in healthcare, Gov. Baker said more critically important medical supplies have been secured from the national stockpile.
"The Dept. of Public Health has made 89 deliveries of strategic stockpile assets to healthcare facilities across the commonwealth. DPH has received several shipments from the strategic national stockpile and over 750,000 masks, face shields, gowns and pairs of gloves have been delivered to DPH and are being distributed," Gov. Baker explained.
Western Mass News checked in with local hospitals.
Mercy Hospital confirmed to us over the phone, they received a shipment this morning of two cases of N95 masks, five cases gowns, 1,000 surgical masks, and 288 face shields.
Coming up on Western Mass News at 6 on ABC40, we will have more on a new bill from the Baker Administration to help local governments function more safely during the pandemic, and how that could affect you.
