AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An unusual flower bloomed Wednesday at UMass Amherst, which only happens every 7 to 12 years.
From its name – the corpse flower – it doesn’t seem like many would want to take a sniff, but that’s not what we found when we visited campus today.
People in the UMass greenhouse today smelled the corpse flower and it does not smell good.
Staff walked into the Morrill Greenhouse to find that the corpse flower had bloomed, which is not an everyday event.
“Maybe every 7 to 10 or 12 years, you can get a bloom out of these," said greenhouse manager Chris Phillips.
However, why is it called the “corpse” flower?
“It produces this odor, this smell of rotting flesh," Phillips added.
How else can you describe the smell?
“Like a dumpster," said Aishah Sheikh.
Phillips told Western Mass News that the plant sits dormant until it stores up enough energy to bloom, but it only stays open for 24 to 36 hours before it closes up again.
The odor is meant to attract pollinators like beetles or flies that either eat or lay eggs in the flower.
Phillips said he’s had a lot of visitors so far, but he’s expecting at least 1,000 people will come out before the corpse flower closes again.
“I’ve had a lot of people, especially on-campus - employees and grad students on-campus - who would come through and check it out and have been on ‘corpse flower watch'," Phillips noted.
Phillips said the rest of the UMass campus is closed on Thursday, July 4, but he will open the greenhouse from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for anyone who wants to stop and smell the flower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.