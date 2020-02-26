SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Springfield is making changes to their dining scene.
The casino's restaurant, Cal Mare, closed its doors to make room for Costa, which is opening this week.
Vice President of Hospitality, Anthony Caratozzolo, tells Western Mass News the old spot, Cal Mare, wasn't the right fit.
"Michael Mina wasn't resonating with our local clientele," stated Caratozzolo.
The Italian spot, which closed on February 24, was part of Michael Mina's restaurant group and it didn't attract the community as MGM had hoped.
"We felt Springfield really needed something a little different," says Caratozzolo.
So they're adding Costa instead, a classic Italian restaurant, which Caratozzolo says will have more of a family feel.
"Larger portions. Very approachable," explained Caratozzolo.
Western Mass News getting a taste of the traditional coastal-inspired meals like housemade pizzas, chicken parmigiana, and classic Italian desserts, which were a hit with Giuseppe Polimeni.
"I'm from Calabria, which is the last city in the boot before you cross over into Sicily," said Polimeni.
An expert in the tastes and fares of Italy, Polimeni says MGM Springfield is making the right move after trying the restaurant's spread.
"Indeed. I can say they have that touch that can please the American and Italian-American community and the community at large," continued Polimeni.
Costa will open its doors to the public on Friday.
"The dishes are something I'd eat on a Sunday and cook at my own home, very Italian-American. It's kind of going back to our roots," added Caratozzolo.
The new restaurant will feature larger, family-style portions and offer lower prices.
