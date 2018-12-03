EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Part of a busy Easthampton roadway is reopen following an earlier crash.
The lower portion of Cottage Street, between Union and Adams Streets, was closed due to an accident.
Easthampton Police told Western Mass News that a woman was transported to an area hospital after being struck by a vehicle.
Additional information regarding the incident is not immediately available.
That section of road reopened around 3 p.m.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
