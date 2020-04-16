AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In Agawam, brown bags of much needed groceries were handed out to seniors at the town's senior center.
Every month, 90 senior households receive the donation thanks to a partnership with the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.
This month, the Bethany Assembly of God located in Agawam also donated food to the cause.
The town's Council on Aging offers this service to provide needed food and also help reduce the number of trips seniors make to the grocery store.
