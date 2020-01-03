CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The name of the first boy pulled from the river over the weekend in Chicopee has been released.
Rhode island school officials confirm 11-year-old Salman Jaffrey was their student.
Meanwhile, in the wake of this weekend’s river search, where officers found two boys had died after submerging under under icy water, mental health services are being called in to help the first responders involved.
We told you yesterday about counseling available to the children who went to school with 10-year-old Minhal Hussein, but for the officers involved in the days-long search for the two boys, the clinician we spoke with says they use a different approach to support.
"It feels good to me to be able to give back to the people who are doing such important work," Joshua Miller, a clinician with the Critical Incident Stress Management team, tells us.
Joshua Miller works with the Critical Incident Stress Management team in western Mass, a team comprised of firefighters, EMTs, and police officers.
"And people like me who are called clinicians, psychologists, social workers," stated Miller.
Miller tells Western Mass News, after hearing the news of the two boys falling in the Chicopee River, he knew mental health services were needed for the officers who responded to the call.
"There are always things that get to you. The death of children is definitely one of those things," continued Miller.
Miller says one thing he notices about the responders who work on tragic calls is the tendency to rethink their actions.
"What could’ve been done differently, so there’s always a sense of incrimination or self criticism," says Miller.
He says first responders can also form associations with difficult calls and the equipment they used.
"We associate things with things that we did. Objects, boats, cars, places, so it’s hard not to have those associations," explained Miller.
Miller stresses that after situations like the one in Chicopee, it's important to hold an emotional debrief led by other first responders.
"To offer the group who responded the chance to really get in touch with what happened. It’s really important to know that the people who are facilitating the debriefing understand the experiences. We are not therapists when we go out and do this. We are peers," added Miller.
Miller says the officers are also trained in these debriefings on how to recognize the signs that they are not moving on and how to ask for help if that happens.
