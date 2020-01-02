CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Students, teachers, and other staff at Litwin Elementary School in Chicopee returned from their December break today mourning the loss of a fifth grade student, Minhal Hussain.
Grief counselors were on hand today.
The Litwin community here is heartbroken.
The school called in extra support to help students and staff deal with the loss.
Litwin Elementary School says fifth grader Minhal Hussain was laid to rest Wednesday.
"A fifth grader, you know, may have had experience with death. They may have lost a grandparent or a family member or a pet, so they may have a little sense of what loss is, like, some kids may have not dealt with any loss at all," Dr. Elaine Campbell tells us.
Police say Minhal and his cousin went out to play on Saturday and never came home.
The boys were both pulled from the Chicopee River later on, both of them pronounced dead.
Western Mass News spoke with Dr. Elaine Campbell from the River Valley Counseling Center.
The service was at the school Thursday to help grieving students and staff.
She offers this advice for parents to help their children deal with the loss of a classmate at home.
"The biggest thing for parents to know is to be honest with kids. Whether you are trying to protect your child or you are trying to protect them from what happened in life, you really need to be as direct as you can while keeping in mind their developmental stage," Dr. Campbell stated.
Dr. Campbell says since students most likely didn’t have a chance to say goodbye to their classmate, Minhal, there are other ways to do so.
"The kids may need to create their own ritual of grief and loss and saying goodbye to the child or create or write a letter some of them being able to say something to their missed classmate," continued Dr. Campbell.
She says young kids may not show they are grieving, right away.
There are warning signs for parents to look out for.
"They may notice the kids may be more distractable. Their child might be sad. Their child might be might seem, as you said, not different at all, but they might be internalizing it. You might notice it weeks down the road," said Dr. Campbell.
And keeping a child on a steady routine will help them.
"The biggest thing is to keep normal routines, you know, keep things as usual, predictable as possible, while also allowing some time out to spend with them," added Dr. Campbell.
Grief councilors will be back at school tomorrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.