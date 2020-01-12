Counselors on hand Monday at Holyoke High in wake of recent shootings.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Counselors will be on hand Monday at Holyoke High School in light of the recent shootings that have occurred in the city over the past four days.
In a letter issued by Holyoke High Principal Stephen Mahoney, student support staff, in addition to counselors, will be made available to students, faculty, and staff members on Monday.
Principal Mahoney states that tomorrow night's boys basketball game against Commerce has been postponed.
The Sandy Hook Promise Assembly that was scheduled to be held on the North Campus has also been postponed.
Make up dates for these events have not yet been announced.
This comes after police responded to five different shootings in the city within a three-day span.
We have reached out to Holyoke Public Schools, but have not yet replied to our request for further comment.
