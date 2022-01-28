GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Crews are working to repair a large water main break in Greenfield Friday morning.
According to Greenfield police, the water main break is located near 244 Country Club Road.
The road has been closed overnight and is expected to remain closed through the morning. No word on when exactly it will reopen.
Police are asking drivers to plan accordingly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.