FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Country music artist Garth Brooks will not be performing at Gillette Stadium in October due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in the U.S.
It's one of 5 concert locations being cancelled as part of The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour.
Brooks was scheduled to perform at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on October 9th.
Western Mass News received notification the concert was being cancelled Wednesday afternoon.
We're told for anyone who has a ticket to this concert, they do not need to take any action. That Ticketmaster will issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase.
In a statement sent to Western Mass News, Garth Brooks says:
"In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part. I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long and I don't want to now do that same thing to the great folks in Boston and Baltimore. As far as Nashville, we are looking for a make up date from the July rain out and though this is not COVID related, to make them wait makes me sad, as well. So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us."
Brooks performance at Gillette Stadium was to be the first concert of their 2021 season - and it would have also been the first time Brooks was at Gillette and his first time in the Boston market in 6 years.
[RELATED: Country music star Garth Brooks to perform at Gillette Stadium]
On Wednesday morning, Gillette announced Country music artist Garth Brooks will perform in Foxborough on October 9th. This will be Brooks' first time at Gillette Stadium and his first time in the Boston market in six years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.