FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Gillette Stadium has announced its first concert of the 2021 season.
On Wednesday morning, Gillette announced Country music artist Garth Brooks will perform in Foxborough on October 9th. This will be Brooks' first time at Gillette Stadium and his first time in the Boston market in six years.
The event will be held rain or shine and is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, July 16th at 10 a.m. You can purchase them by clicking here or calling the Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784.
