Tyler Rich photo.jpg

(AP Photo/Jordan Strauss)

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Nashville Country singer Tyler Rich announced on Twitter Saturday that he was, in fact, the individual who found the body at Chicopee Memorial State Park on Thursday around 1 p.m.

Chicopee Police Department's spokesperson, Detective Donna Liszka, told Western Mass News Mass. State Police and local police are investigating after a body was found at the park along Burnett Road on New Year's Eve.

After receiving an outpour of support from fans, he released another response, saying:

Further details about the case have not been released yet. 

