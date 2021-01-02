CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Nashville Country singer Tyler Rich announced on Twitter Saturday that he was, in fact, the individual who found the body at Chicopee Memorial State Park on Thursday around 1 p.m.
Chicopee Police Department's spokesperson, Detective Donna Liszka, told Western Mass News Mass. State Police and local police are investigating after a body was found at the park along Burnett Road on New Year's Eve.
Not the way I planned on closing out 2020. This will be an image & moment I’ll never forget. I need to shoutout first responders & our military that look death in the eye every day, and are able to continue to live their everyday lives. https://t.co/3sRM2LN2Ux @MassAppealWWLP pic.twitter.com/NEfiKJuCFS— Tyler Rich (@TylerRichMusic) January 1, 2021
After receiving an outpour of support from fans, he released another response, saying:
The outpour of support, & prayer I’ve received from you all, for him, his family, & everyone involved is incredible. Community is so important, remember to tell people how much you love them, & to talk to someone, anyone, when you are feeling lost and alone, cause you’re not 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Idx9dNu06K— Tyler Rich (@TylerRichMusic) January 2, 2021
Further details about the case have not been released yet.
