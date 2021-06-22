OXFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A couple is dead following a shooting that broke out at an Oxford home, which Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. is calling an apparent murder-suicide.
Early said Oxford Police responded to a 911 call shortly before 5:20 p.m. Tuesday from a woman who apparently lived at 234 Old Webster Road.
Oxford police simultaneously received a 911 call from a man who lived at the same address, and that call was rerouted to the Massachusetts State Police Holden Barracks.
According to Early, the woman was killed when shots were fired in the home. When the shooting broke out, a 13-year-old child who was in the home carried a 4-year-old child to safety through a window and to a neighbor's home.
When Oxford and Charlton police officers arrived at the home, they found the woman in the kitchen and she was pronounced dead with an apparent gunshot wound. Police then found the man behind the house and he was pronounced dead with an apparent gunshot wound.
"Emergency medical services responded. They started some life-saving measures that were quickly stopped, as it was very apparent that both people were dead," Early said.
Early said emergency medical services personnel attempted life-saving measures, but they were quickly stopped when it became apparent the man and woman were dead.
A third child, a 3-year-old, was still in the home during the shooting and was immediately brought to safety by police officers.
Early says the couple had three children living with them, two that were their children and one from a previous marriage. All three children are receiving trauma-related services at the Oxford Police Department.
Oxford Police Chief Anthony Saad says the shooting was an isolated incident and investigators are trying to determine whether police have responded to the home in the past.
The deaths are being investigated by Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to Early's office, the MSP Crime Scene Services Section and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
