ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - An Enfield couple and their dog will have to look for other means of shelter after a fire broke out at their home Saturday morning.
Officials tell us that the fire started just before 11:00 a.m. on Burnham Street.
The homeowner tells us that his dog was recently sprayed by a skunk, so they had candles on in their bedroom.
He left to run errands while his girlfriend was at home sleeping with the dog.
When he got back home, he said the house was on fire and he rushed in and quickly tried to put it out, but that there was just too much smoke.
"You have to protect your family at all costs. It's all that matters," Ed Bedard tells us.
Bedard says that the fire happened in their bedroom upstairs and that, thankfully, the girlfriend was sleeping downstairs, and fears it could've been much worse if they were in the bedroom.
