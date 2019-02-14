BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This Valentine’s Day, a drive-through wedding service in Belchertown.
It was the convenience of a drive-through paired with a quick and easy wedding ceremony.
What better way to celebrate your love, than by getting married on the most romantic day of the year.
Zip Duda has been a justice of the peace for years, so one day, he put a sign up outside of their family home.
"Abby took over and she’s been busier than I ever was," Zip Duda explained.
Abaigeal is Zip’s daughter and carries on the tradition, marrying couples from all walks of life.
"I think for people, it’s the simplicity. People think about getting married and it seems like it’s a year in the making and it’s very complicated and it takes a long time and it involves so many people, but a lot of people just want to get married themselves. They want something uncomplicated," Abaigeal Duda noted.
It's still a legal wedding. All couples get a marriage license through the state three days in advance, but it's not a traditional big event.
It's smaller and simpler.
"It’s a regular wedding. It’s just an uncomplicated wedding. That’s what we’re proud of. It’s that service we offer," Abaigeal Duda said.
At the end of the day, marriage is supposed to be a lifelong partnership, so that’s what mattered on Valentine’s Day when Jordan Lopez and Mariah Winterle said their vows in the presence of each other - and Western Mass News.
"We decided to do this because we wanted to make it something that was simple and out of the norm. Our relationship, the story of how we’ve been together has been a little different than most, so this kind of fits," Lopez said.
The couple has been together for over five years and decided that this year, Valentine’s Day will also become their anniversary.
"It’s literally everything I imagined and more. It’s perfect. Of course, one day, we do plan to renew our vows and have a big wedding ceremony, but as of right now, this is exactly what we were looking for," Winterle said.
For this young couple, they will never forget the day they drove up to a Belchertown home as boyfriend and girlfriend and left a few minutes later as husband and wife.
