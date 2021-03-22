EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Recently Governor Charlie Baker made a change to the Department of Public Health's policy on visitors at long-term care centers.
Now, fully vaccinated residents can visit whenever they want with family and friends who are also fully vaccinated.
Western Mass News had an exclusive look at what this change means for local residents.
“To be able to hold his hand and be there.” Paul McLaughlin, husband of long-term care resident said.
McLaughlin’s husband is a resident at the care one at Redstone Skilled Nursing Facility in East Longmeadow. For the couple, the pandemic has felt long and sometimes lonely, not being able to be in the same room with each other.
“We have been very fortunate with him being here that he actually has a room on the first floor.
Any time of the day or night, as long as I can have somebody open up his blind, I can see him, and he can see me,” McLaughlin explained
But with recent news from Baker that the guest policy at long-term care centers can now change, it’s brought a renewed sense of hope.
“Governor Baker put into play something that essentially is allowing visitation in the centers for folks that have been vaccinated,” Care-One Vice President of Marketing Development Luis Cunha said.
Care-One said that because of this change, their residents can now have more personal and private visits.
“If a patient is in a private room, they are fully vaccinated, and their fully vaccinated love one wants to come visit they can have a non-socially distance visit,” Cunha explained.
This policy change is directly impacting McLaughlin’s husband, a resident at Care-One who has asked not to be identified for medical reasons.
Monday morning, the couple let Western Mass News be in the room as they saw each other face to face for the first time since he was admitted.
“It’s just it’s a big deal. It’s a big deal. The proximity and knowing that I am here. He sees me here, being with him it’s going to make a big difference,” McLaughlin said.
All thanks to McLaughlin’s decision to be vaccinated.
“I am well aware of how important it is to be vaccinated as soon as you can. So when that was made available I took full advantage of it,” McLaughlin said.
While McLaughlin waits for his husband's turn to be fully vaccinated their meetings will be in common spaces, but they say even that is more than they could ask for.
“It just feels like it’s another step in the right direction, another step towards, not the end of the pandemic, but it’s progressing towards it,” Cunha said.
