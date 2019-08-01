CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Over the last few weeks, the concern over the safety of personal finances has grown tenfold, with hackers and the credit information of thousands of Americans being exposed, but one local couple says they lost $900 dollars through fees at their bank.
Fees, they felt, weren't communicated to them clearly.
"We have a daughter that has down's syndrome," Chicopee resident Betty Ross tells us.
In 2015, Steven and Betty Ross made the decision to leave Swampscott to be closer to their daughter, who's enrolled in a program in western Mass .
"We found this house in Chicopee that we fell in love with, and we had our house on the market," explained Betty.
But when the buyer for their old home fell through, the Ross's say they took out a home equity loan through Citizens Bank.
They say Citizens Bank had them open a checking account and put some money in.
"When the loan went through, it could be placed into that account, and then we could write a check for the money we owed for this house," stated Steven Ross.
The Ross's secured the house of their dreams and found a new buyer for their old home.
"As soon as we were able to sell the house, we paid off the home equity loan right away, and, as far as we knew, we were done," continued Betty.
Four years and a battle with a serious illness later, Betty was surprised to get a letter from Citizens Bank...
"Telling us that we have this account and they have been taking $20 a month out since 2015," said Betty.
The Ross's estimate those fees totaled $900 dollars out of that checking account.
They say they never got a bank statement.
"We've never, ever, ever had one piece of communication from them since we paid off our loan," says Betty.
Western Mass News reached out to Citizens Bank to get answers, and a representative told us the Ross's 2015 loan was transferred to another bank, but that they were encouraged to open a checking account with Citizens.
In a statement, the employee said:
"We often offer customers [special] Discounts on loan products if they [have] A checking account with us, as was the case with this customer. While most of our checking accounts have monthly maintenance fees attached to them, there are ways to avoid these maintenance fees."
The way to avoid that fee was to log a bank transaction every statement period, which the Ross's say is hard to do when the bank wasn't sending them statements.
"You get something in an email, a statement, 'check your statement', whatever that is. I get that from other banks. We didn't get anything from Citizens," stated Steven.
"It's not kind to the customer. It's kind to the bank. Exactly. If they would tell you sooner, then you would figure it out and you better go get your money and stop paying the penalty," noted Betty.
Citizens Bank tells us they encourage their customers to carefully review the terms of their agreement when they open an account.
"We're not bankers and, at the time, there was a lot of things going on in our life," said Betty.
And though the Ross's say they were able to recoup $360 of the fees they lost, their message is that you can never let your guard down, even when a cross-state move, an illness, or family obligations spring up.
"I just think you really need to listen carefully when the bankers are talking to you. If it can happen to us, it can happen to anybody," added Betty.
