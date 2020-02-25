WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a story Western Mass News brought you exclusively the night a Springfield couple chased down the car of a man suspected of kidnapping a young girl in January.
That couple, Amanda Disley and Benny Correa, received a major gift from Balise Auto Group on Tuesday.
"I thought we were being punked. I thought we were being punked. They went above and beyond," Correa said.
Correa and his wife, Amanda, were in the right place at the right time the night of January 15.
An 11-year-old Springfield girl was reported kidnapped and an Amber Alert was issued across the state.
Correa and Disley recognized the suspect's car and followed it around the city, trying to catch the license plate.
Later in the night, the car was stopped on the Mass. Pike. The young girl was inside and Miguel Rodriguez was arrested.
In the process of chasing the car, Correa and Disley's car got pretty beat up.
That's when Balise Auto Group stepped in.
"The car had significant damage when they were chasing it down to get the plate. We reached out to them to repair the vehicle and we were going to just fix what was broken in the chase and then we kind of had the idea of going a step above," said Brian Stone with Balise Auto Group.
Tuesday morning, their brand new looking escalade came out of the garage.
"We didn’t expect any of this. We didn’t expect paint. We thought they were just preparing the little shock thing in the tire," Disley said.
Stone added, "We put all new four wheels and tires on it, all new undercarriage, struts, shocks, barring, brakes, front and rear bumpers, then we body worked the whole car and did a complete custom matte finish."
Balise told Western Mass News the total cost of all of the repairs to the Escalade – nearly $25,000 - but it was made possible because of generous donations from other vendors and businesses.
"Without those donations, we wouldn’t have been able to pull this off for them and it’s nice to know everyone had the same mindset that we had. We had people reach out to us, we didn’t even have to ask. It was special to put this whole thing together," Stone said.
Correa added, "Balise is incredible and everybody they teamed up with...all their vendors and everybody that made it happen today. Everybody that had something to do with this, we thank them, we appreciate everything."
