SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Court is now back in session at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield after the building was closed last month due to a mold issue.
“We're all here and I don’t feel uncomfortable,” said Hampden County Clerk of Courts Laura Gentile.
Gentile said the building has been deemed safe, but there is still remediation going on.
“I would say there probably are some areas that still have some mold on them. Yeah, to be truthful…whenever I see something, I make sure I contact the head of facilities and get it addressed imminently,” Gentile explained.
Western Mass News is getting answers for you. We're told that the majority of the jury duty proceedings are going to be at the Springfield courthouse, but as for other proceedings, Gentile said, "the grand jury is still meeting out there, so that will be something that they reconvene tomorrow or the next day, but for the most part, we're doing things here."
Gentile was talking about the old movie theater at the Eastfield Mall. They turned the screening rooms into courtrooms while the Springfield courthouse was still closed, but court may not be in session there much longer.
"I don't think it's going to be used much longer at all, probably the rest of this month."
Also, the inmates are back at the courthouse. Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi announcing they would return from the Hampden County House of Corrections this morning.
