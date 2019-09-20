WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are continuing to follow the murder of a Southwick Regional student in Stanley Park.
The suspect, 19-year-old Vadym Misiruk pleaded not guilty in Westfield Court Friday morning to killing Nazar Tkach, a high school student.
According to court documents, Misiruk admitted he blacked out after Tkach called him a racial slur while the two were in Stanley Park on Wednesday evening.
In court documents, police say Misiruk essentially admitted to cutting Tkach’s throat on Wednesday and slicing a piece of the victim's body off on Thursday and trying to destroy evidence.
He was held without bail by the judge, words Misiruk has heard before.
Court documents show, last October, Misiruk was ruled too dangerous to be released on bail after he was arrested for reportedly hitting a man.
The documents went on to say Misiruk also spit on and punched four Westfield Police officers who came to the scene.
Documents state he also punched a police dog.
Other court documents show that, weeks before that arrest, Misiruk was detained for reportedly grabbing a woman in Westfield.
The Southwick Regional School is releasing a statement on the death of Nazar Tkach saying:
“... I would like to offer our deepest sympathies to the family of our student who we tragically lost. We are shocked and saddened by this sudden loss to our school community.”
School officials say there will be counseling offered to the student body in the upcoming days.
Misiruk is due back in court October 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.