PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is digging deeper into the background of a Palmer man accused of intentionally setting a fire earlier this year.
That man, 63-year-old Joseph Gulluni, Jr., is the cousin of the Hampden County district attorney.
While at Palmer District Court, we picked up documents that detail more about his run-ins with the law prior to his arrest on Friday.
Western Mass News was there back on June 4 when a fire broke out at a home on Palmer Road in the Three Rivers section of town.
Two people were inside at the time of the fire, but they were able to escape.
That property was owned by Joseph Gulluni, Jr, and, after an investigation by the Palmer Police Department, State Fire Marshal's office, and the Three Rivers Fire Department, officials tell Western Mass News that they believe Gulluni, Jr. intentionally set that fire.
Now, as a result, he's facing a number of charges, including two counts of attempted murder, arson. and burning a building to defraud an insurer.
Today, he pled not guilty; but court paperwork shows those are not the only charges he's faced.
Back in October of 2010, Gulluni, Jr. was charged with operating under the influence and assault and battery on a police officer.
Both of those charges were dropped on recommendation of the Probation Department.
Then, in August of 2013, he was found guilty of a second offense of operating under the influence.
He was also found guilty of assault and battery on a police officer.
He was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle and failure to slow down, but those charges were dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth.
Just last year, he faced even more charges.
Those include a third offense of operating under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and driving an uninsured motor vehicle.
All of those charges are still pending.
The District Attorney's office tells us that a special prosecutor has been brought in to handle the case from Worcester County.
Gulluni, Jr. is being held behind bars until a dangerousness hearing on Wednesday.
