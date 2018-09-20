Western Mass News has tracked down more information related to a terrifying sexual assault case out of Palmer.
Investigators said that a woman was held against her will and brutally attacked in a camping trailer, but we’ve learned the suspect has a lengthy history with the criminal court system.
Court documents obtained by Western Mass News tell a story of a young man in and out of the court system.
After his most recent charges, we dove deeper to find out more about Leemichael Collins.
A disturbing sex assault case out of Palmer leads to the arrest of Collins, a suspect who is no stranger to a courtroom.
Early Wednesday morning, state police said that a partially-clothed women emerged from the woods. She flagged down a truck driver, saying she had been sexually assaulted.
Court documents reveal the victim told investigators she was contacted to perform sex for a fee.
When she asked to be paid, she said that the suspect began to beat her and strangled her to the point of losing consciousness.
Officers said that it all happened on Flynt Street inside an RV, but his story of assault charges dates back to when he was just 18.
In 2011, Collins was arrested on two separate occasions for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, among other charges.
Following these cases, the court ordered he was sentenced to anger management, have no contact with victim, and to go under house arrest or one year confinement in the house of corrections.
Fast forward to March 2015, where he was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.
In February of the following year, Collins faced assault and battery charges. Court documents said that probation was notified.
In December of 2017, he was charged with a slew of drug offenses.
The court case remains opens as the new case just begins.
The latest charges include assault and battery, assault to murder, strangulation or suffocation, as well as kidnapping.
Western Mass News reached out to the state’s probation department. They said that Collins was not under probation at the time of his arrest. However, he completed pretrial probation back in January 2017.
Collins is being held without bail. He is due back in court on Tuesday for dangerousness hearing.
