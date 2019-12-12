SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is learning more about what police said was an assault and battery of a 13-year-old student at Kiley Middle School in the spring.

A report released Thursday reveals more about the school resource officer accused of the assault and a vice principal at the school accused of failing to report the incident.

Western Mass News has obtained court documents describing the Mass. State Police's investigation into the alleged assault.

They claim school resource officer Lawrence Pietrucci, Jr. picked a student up and pushed him down the hallway. They also claim the vice principal not only failed to report the incident, but reportedly watched it happen.

Court documents outline the State Police investigation into an April incident. where a student at Kiley Middle School reported being pushed by the school's resource officer.

Western Mass News was there as Lawrence Pietrucci Jr. was arraigned Wednesday on assault and battery charges. and vice principal Otilio Alvarado was charged with failing to report child abuse and filing a false report.

The investigation behind those charges reveals what State Police said they found when reviewing surveillance footage from the school.

They said the 13-year-old unnamed student was seated in the hallway for disciplinary reasons when Pietrucci was called to remove him.

As State Police described what they saw in surveillance footage, they said: "Pietrucci appears to use both of his arms to shove [student] in the back, which causes him to fall forward, lose his footing, and fall to the floor."

Describing surveillance footage from a different angle, State Police said: "[student] appears to be airborne, mid-fall as he enters the camera view. He quickly hits the floor and rolls to the feet of Alvarado, appearing to collide with Alvarado's left leg."

State Police said they interviewed the vice principal, who was allegedly present during the incident. They said Alvarado told investigators, "that he saw Pietrucci push the juvenile...did not tell the nurse what happened...and did not file a 51A report."

State Police claim Alvarado did write up a document on the incident, but they said he omitted mention of the push he claimed to witness.

Both Alvarado and Pietrucci were released on their own recognizance, ordered to stay away from the student.

Pietrucci was suspended without pay for five days after the Springfield Police Commissioner viewed the video months ago. Springfield Police said they have moved him out of the school.

Alvarado has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Colleen A. Sullivan, Esq., the attorney for Otilio Alvarado, provided Western Mass News with the following statement:

"Mr. Alvarado has been a dedicated and respected educator for 26 years and would not knowingly or intentionally do anything to harm a child. He is well-respected by his colleagues and well-liked by the many students he has been responsible for over the years. This firm intends to vigorously defend Mr. Alvarado who denies all the charges against him.

Mr. Alvarado has been released on his own recognizance by the Court and will await his opportunity for a fair and impartial jury to hear the facts and decide this case."