(WGGB/WSHM) - We're learning new details about the convicted murderer who fled from supervision in Vermont this week and has ties to western Mass.
State Police there say William Wheelock was fresh out of prison and living in transitional housing when he cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet.
The murder William Wheelock was convicted of occurred in 1987 in Vermont and court documents we obtained show Wheelock was arrested in Springfield in early 2003 as a fugitive from justice.
Vermont Police are actively searching for William Wheelock, a convicted murderer from that state.
Police say Wheelock had been out of jail for around a week and on a furlough in a transitional housing program when he cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet Wednesday.
They say he got into this vehicle and headed north.
Police say he has ties to the Springfield area, but didn't elaborate.
However, this isn't the first time he's been considered a fugitive from justice.
Wheelock was convicted of murder in 1987 and faced a sentence of 21-99 years in jail, but court records Western Mass News obtained show Wheelock was on probation when he was arrested in Springfield in January of 2003 on a fugitive from justice charge.
According to those records, he was charged "...For violating a condition of his probation for the offense of murder."
An arrest warrant was issued from Vermont.
The documents show Wheelock's Massachusetts fugitive charges were dismissed.
Handwriting on the final docket shows the reasoning was because he was turned over to Vermont authorities.
We have reached out to Vermont authorities to clarify how Wheelock ended up in Springfield in 2003.
“Massachusetts records list Springfield as his birthplace, although one Vermont record states he was born outside the U.S.” and a Westfield address was listed on his criminal docket from 2003.
Springfield Police confirm to Western Mass news Friday they've had no indication that Wheelock has returned to the city in this most recent evasion.
Vermont police say if you see Wheelock to stay away and call police.
They say his behavior could be unpredictable.
