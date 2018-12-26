WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are learning more about Jordyn Brown, a Westfield woman who was missing for days after leaving Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield.
Her family spoke exclusively to Western Mass News last week, and her husband wanted everyone to know that she is a great mom and an amazing person, just going through a tough time.
Court documents reveal what really happened leading up to her disappearance, and the days-long search for her.
On December 14th at a home on Bristol Street in Westfield, Jordyn Brown's mother came to visit her.
READ MORE: Search continues for missing Westfield woman
Western Mass News obtained court documents detailing the incident.
In those documents, investigators say Brown and her mother argued over the visit, the report stating:
"[Brown's] mother noticed the house was very hot and that [Brown] was acting strangely]."
Jordyn Brown then went into the basement for a few minutes before coming back up to the kitchen where her mother was.
The documents then stated that "[Brown's] mother then called 911, because she smelled smoke."
Then, Brown fled on foot.
Officers with the Mass State Police Fire and Explosion Investigative Unit spoke with Brown, and, according to documents, she admitted to setting the fire.
During those interviews, she says:
"I had cigarettes, matches, and threw into that stupid box, a glass, Christmas tree box with paper in it."
READ MORE: Woman reported missing from Westfield found safe
She told the officers she knew it was stupid, but she did it anyway.
Documents show that Brown went on to say that "it started...wasn't that big. It got bigger."
Then, it got out of control, and she tried to put it out.
That just ignited the fire, causing a mattress and other items in the basement to catch fire.
She was then brought to the hospital for treatment, but left before getting the help that she needed.
Brown was found safe in New Salem last week.
Police have charged her with arson.
Brown was not arraigned, but is in treatment at the Worcester Recovery Center where she will await a dangerousness hearing in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.