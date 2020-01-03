SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Christmas Eve attack allegedly at the hands of a Mount Holyoke professor on one of her colleagues.
The suspect here is 49-year-old Rie Hachiyanagi, an art professor at the college.
Court documents are providing more clarity on why she’s facing several charges after allegedly assaulting a 60-year-old woman at her home.
Rie Haciyanagia, a South Hadley resident and Mount Holyoke professor, is facing a number of charges.
According to documents obtained by Western Mass News, police say that Haciyanagi called 911 after she allegedly found her friend, and the victim, "lying on the floor of the residence barely breathing, semi-conscious and with a head injury."
In their report, police go on to say that when they arrived, Haciyanagi was laying on the floor with the victim and that she "reported that there were signs of a struggle inside the residence and an exterior door found partially opened."
According to police, Hachiyanagi "was adamant that when she arrived at (the victim's) residence that she found (the victim) on the floor, in a pool of blood and in a semi-conscious state."
Police say that the suspect said she proceeded to hold her and that's why she had her blood on her, and alleged that she was attacked by an unknown assailant.
When asked by police what brought her to the home, Hachiyanagi allegedly said that when the pair met earlier that afternoon the college, they made the plans to see each other that evening.
With questions remaining on who was responsible for the attack, police say, hours later, they went to the hospital to speak with the victim, who told them that Hachiyanagi had attacked her.
According to police, the victim "was adamant that she did not make plans with Ms. Hachiyanagi later in the evening", but Hachiyanagi allegedly arrived to the house unannounced and according to the victim, she told her she was there because, "she really missed her and wanted to talk with her about feelings."
After letting her in, the victim says that's when she was hit in the back of the head and continued getting hit repeatedly.
According to the report, police say that "despite losing her glasses, and her vision compromised, she saw Ms. Hachiyanagi strike her with multiple implements to include fists, rocks, garden clippers, and what she described was a fire poker."
The victim reportedly told police she thought she was going to die.
That victim, we’re told, did not suffer any life threatening injuries.
Hours after speaking with the victim, police say that is when they arrested Hachiyanagi at her South Hadley home.
Mt. Holyoke College told us in a statement that Hachiyanagi is not allowed on the campus and that they will be cooperating with anything police need for the investigation.
Hachayanagi is expected to appear in court again February 4.
