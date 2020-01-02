SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new details in the case against Springfield police officers stemming from a 2015 brawl near Nathan Bill's bar.
Lawyers for two of the officers charged with assault are claiming the department failed to follow proper protocol when interviewing the alleged victims in the crime.
When the 2015 incident near Nathan Bill's took place involving Springfield officers, the department's internal investigations unit began looking into the matter to determine what role their employees may have played in the brawl.
However, now, some of those investigative records housed by the Springfield Police Department have not been turned over, according to lawyers for two of the charged officers.
Attorney Shawn Allyn represents Officer Dan Billingsey, one of several Springfield police officers accused of assaulting four men near Nathan Bill's bar in 2015.
It was a brawl that was investigated by Springfield Police Department's internal investigation unit - or IIU - division.
In a hearing, Allyn claims the IIU division failed to follow proper protocol when investigating it's own officers. He contended there were specific instances where the victims were shown a series of photos by the IIU without following written police procedures. He said his client's image could have been among the images shown.
"The investigation started where they couldn’t identify anybody and then, it went from taking selective officers photos and putting them in photo arrays," Allyn explained in court.
Allyn claimed those photos shown to the victims by the IIU division have not been produced by the Springfield Police Department.
"In this particular case, you have a major crime investigation that’s been proceeding for the last three years. They have an obligation to keep the photos and preserve the photos. For whatever reason, those photos were not kept. They were not preserved," Allyn explained.
Allyn filed a motion to suppress the identification procedure for his client, Billingsley.
Earlier in the morning, another officer charged, Igor Basovsky, successfully had his identification suppressed. His lawyer told Western Mass News it's a victory.
"My client is very satisfied with the outcome from today and looks forward to moving onto the next stage of the case," said Atty. A.J. O’Donald.
Meantime, Allyn said a victory for his client could prove fatal to the state's whole case against the officers.
"The government should come in and null process all these cases and get these good police officers back to work," Allyn added.
We reached out to Springfield Police for comment on where the photos used to question the victims in this case are held.
They say the specific set of images the computer generated at the time cannot be recreated, but the individual pictures exist.
