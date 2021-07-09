WAKEFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Several of the men involved in the stand-off in Wakefield with State Police over the weekend were arraigned Friday in court.
The hearing lasted for several hours. The defendants asked for their video to be played in court.
One of the men called our newsroom while the stand-off played out.
The defendants wanted their video played, because they believed the trooper video was altered.
The judge explained the process to the defendants before showing them police body camera video.
The judge brought the men in two separate groups, five at a time, before showing the body camera video.
The encounter happened early Saturday morning on the side of I-95 in Wakefield.
The men say they’re defending their second amendment right.
In body camera video the trooper maintained a calm demeanor urging them to move to the side of the road.
The group told troopers they were travelling from Rhode Island to Maine for training
Seven of the men were arraigned today, two will be arranged next week.
Another needs to be fingerprinted and identified before he is arranged later next week.
The group says it doesn't follow US laws and is facing multiple gun charges.
