SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Thursday night was the last night of the Court Square summer concert series.
The Springfield Business Improvement District began these concert to help kick-off the weekend in Downtown Springfield. Thursday night's band was Johnny Sixgun. Western Mass News caught up with the band's lead singer, Bill Gaines ahead of their performance.
"This is probably our seventh or eighth show back since the pandemic and it's going well, we're having a lot of fun and its great to see people coming out and enjoying music again. Hopefully it's gonna continue," said Gaines.
Gaines also told Western Mass News his band lost out on over 50 gigs over the course of the pandemic and they're just happy to be back out doing what they love.
(0) comments
