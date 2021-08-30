SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hampden County's main channel for justice remains closed as mold abatement crews continue to address health concerns inside the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in downtown Springfield.
Last Wednesday, the building was shut down after visible mold was found growing on different surfaces.
Western Mass News reached out to the executive office of trial court in Boston, and officials said the building had mold abatement all throughout the weekend.
They said that process continued Monday, but we spoke with one attorney who said his clients are suffering from yet another slow down of the court system.
It's the start of a new week, and the Roderick Ireland Courthouse is still closed.
When visible mold shut things down last week, remediation crews were called in and officials with trial court say their work is ongoing.
For a more precise understanding of exactly what is growing state officials say quote, “An environmental testing company performed testing in the Ireland Courthouse on Wednesday, August 25, that included air samples and specific areas of suspected mold growth concern.”
On the office of the trial court website, it says a full report is expected September 1.
For now, matters like restraining orders are going through Chicopee Court and criminal arraignments are being handled in Westfield, and time-sensitive superior court cases are going through Greenfield.
But that's not fast enough for defense attorney Jared Olanoff.
“I didn’t think it was possible for it to be ground too much more of a halt than it already has,” Olanoff said.
Olanoff said he is working on more than 100 cases. He claims this mold closure combined with the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in less-than-swift justice for his cases that are ready for trial.
“All we need is a trial date, and we can’t get that. They’re presumed innocent and yet they’re still held. Multiple requests for release have all been denied,” Olanoff explained.
Meantime, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, who evacuated his staff from the building and the nearby juvenile court, said his entire team is adjusting to essentially working under one roof in Tower Square.
"What we have set up is not a long-term solution; we do not have the space to house an additional 45 some-odd individuals,” Gulluni said.
He hopes the statewide attention brought to the courthouse’s condition will inspire a more long-term solution for the aging building and for his workers.
“I’m not going to put them in a situation where I think it’s unhealthy or unclean or unsafe,” Gulluni said.
What's slowing things down further is the fact that the alternate location to impanel jurors, Eastfield Mall, also had mold growing inside it. Court officials said they are expecting to reopen that location Wednesday. Any potential jurors with questions about upcoming dates are encouraged to call 1-800-THE-JURY.
