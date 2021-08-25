SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Roderick Ireland Courthouse was forced to close Wednesday afternoon due to mold growing in the building.
Remediation crews have been called in by the office of trial court, and local employees say they don't know when the building will be safe to enter again.
But as Western Mass News has reported in the past, concerns about environmental safety and ventilation have persisted in this building for years, and now we are hearing one worker tell her story about how employees’ health has been impacted.
Cheryl Coakley-Rivera is the Register of Deeds for Hampden County, and her office is in this building.
She said her concerns about this building go beyond mold from ventilation to a foundation she says is deteriorating.
There have been environmental studies in the past, but she said the governor and the rest of Beacon Hill need to finance a new, safer location.
"No more environmental meetings. The governor needs to act,” Coakley-Rivera said.
Coakley-Rivera was told she needed to leave her office Wednesday as it along with the entire Roderick Ireland Courthouse in downtown Springfield was being shut down.
Visible mold growing on different surfaces throughout the building underscoring health issues Coakley-Rivera has been feeling for years.
“I’ve been working in this building since I was 18 years old on and off working in this building. We had problems back then. When we came back from COVID right away everybody started complaining about shortness of breath coughing sneezing,” Coakley-Rivera said.
The mass exit from the building began Wednesday with Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni evacuating his staff from their offices in the courthouse.
Gulluni claiming the state has ignored the growing ventilation concerns in the courthouse for decades.
“They all, we all deserve a safe and healthy environment in which to work and do our business, and for too long this courthouse has not been safe,” Gulluni said.
The Hampden Superior Court Clerk Laura Gentile echoing her fears for her staff's safety.
“We have to try to balance the needs of our staff and the public with keeping the needs of justice,” Gentile said.
The building has been studied several times, especially in light of health conditions contracted by those who worked in the building, including ALS and brain cancer, but no significant changes have come to fruition.
Those who work there say the time is now.
“The people in this region who need this courthouse deserve better,” Gulluni said.
“It’s just been millions of dollars worth of band-aid approach, and in the last decade they clearly could’ve built a new building rehabbed a much more modern facility,” Coakley-Rivera said.
No word yet on if the court will be open Thursday. The Registry of Deeds, however, is moving to the satellite office in Westfield at City Hall at 59 Court Street.
City Hall, 59 Court Street, Westfield, MA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.