PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The cousin of Hampden County's district attorney appeared in court on Monday on attempted murder and arson charges connected to a fire in Palmer back in June.
On Friday, 63-year-old Joseph Gulluni Jr., the cousin of Hampden County D.A. Anthony Gulluni, was arrested at his Palmer home in connection to this fire.
Western Mass News was there back on June 4 when firefighters responded to the four-alarm fire at 2002-2006 Palmer Road in the Three Rivers section of town.
Two people were inside at the time of the fire, but everyone got out safely.
Further investigation by the Palmer Police Department, the Mass. Office of the State Fire Marshal, and the Three Rivers Fire Department determined that the fire was intentionally set, allegedly by Gulluni Jr., who is the owner of the building.
Gulluni Jr. appeared in court today to face a number of charges including two counts of attempted murder, arson and burning a building to defraud an insurer.
Gulluni Jr. pleaded not guilty to those charges. He is being held behind bars until a dangerousness hearing on Wednesday.
We did reach out to the D.A’s office and spokesperson Jim Leydon said they won't comment further beyond saying that a special prosecutor has been brought in from Worcester County to handle the case.
Tonight on Eleven@11 on ABC40, we dig deeper into Gulluni Jr.'s criminal history, which we are learning dates back to at least 2010 in the Palmer District Court.
