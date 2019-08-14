WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A cousin of the Hampden County district attorney faced a judge today for a dangerousness hearing.
The case has been moved to Worcester District Court.
Joseph Gulluni, Jr. has been charged with arson and attempted murder following a four alarm fire in Three Rivers last month.
Today, the details of what allegedly took place the morning of June 4 were laid out while the judge decided if Gulluni, Jr. is a threat to the public.
With his hands cuffed in front and sunglasses on, Joseph Gulluni, Jr. was brought into a Worcester District courtroom for a dangerousness hearing.
Western Mass News was there as the Commonwealth shared what nearly eighty pages of police reports state happened the morning of June 4 after local video surveillance captured Gulluni, Jr. entering the garage of the multi-family home on Palmer Road in Three Rivers.
"Right before he leaves, the door being open, there is a flash inside the door that can be seen. That person comes out, shuts the door, gets into his vehicle, and, approximately 8:37 at the time, it’s pulling out of the parking lot. Smoke can be seen coming from the building," Worecester County Assistant District Attorney Joseph Simmons tells us.
The defense argued that, as a home improvement business owner, Gulluni, Jr. uses the garage to store a number of items, so it is not uncommon for him to visit the property, and no forensic evidence in the police report shows Gulluni, Jr. is responsible for the fire.
"When you read that report in its total, there are a number of characterizations, adjectives, and very colorful language. What is absent regarding that critical point in time is this, Mr. Gulluni walked away from, what you’re being told is, a fire in a very calm, easy fashion. Not the demeanor of somebody who’s fleeing from a fire," Daniel Kelly, Gulluni, Jr.'s attorney, stated.
Kelly also stated that the building had two previous electrical fires and some tenants inside are smokers.
"He’s a very successful businessman. This is someone who does not have any motive whatsoever. You gave no motive, you have no forensic evidence, you have no eyewitness testimony, and you have nothing but meer presence," added Kelly.
