WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A dangerousness hearing for the cousin of Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.
Joseph Gulluni Junior is charged with attempted murder and arson following a fire last month in the Three Rivers section of Palmer.
Joseph Gulluni Jr. is a relative of the Hampden County D.A., which is why his case has been moved to Worcester County.
On Monday, Gulluni Jr. pleaded not guilty to arson, attempted murder and other charges in Palmer District Court.
Investigators said Gulluni Jr. intentionally set fire to a multi-family home in Three Rivers on June 4th.
Gulluni Jr. owns the building and two tenants were inside at the time of the fire.
The commonwealth requested Gulluni Jr. be held after his arraignment Monday and a dangerousness hearing take place.
