(WGGB/WSHM) -- Cell phones in parts of western Massachusetts received an alert from the state Monday evening.
The state's COVID-19 Command Center said that a wireless emergency alert was sent to phones in several communities at high-risk for COVID-19 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.
The Command Center explained that the alert is meant to serve as a reminder to residents to remain vigilant against COVID-19. They added that it's also part of a broader campaign - including other communications, advertising, and field teams - to remind residents that the pandemic is not over.
Those locations receiving the alert Monday include:
- Acushnet
- Attleboro
- Boston
- Brockton
- Chelmsford
- Gloucester
- Holyoke
- Hudson
- Kingston
- Leicester
- Lowell
- Malden
- Marlborough
- Methuen
- Middleton
- North Andover
- Plymouth
- Randolph
- Springfield
- Waltham
- Webster
- Woburn
The message will be sent in English and Spanish and will be similar to the following:
MAGovt Alert COVID19 is a serious threat in [city/town name]. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Keep your distance. Do not share food drinks utensils. Stay home if sick. Get a free COVID test. Stop gatherings with family and friends. Protect you and your loved ones. For more info visit mass.gov/stopcovid19
The state added that phones in nearby communities may also receive the alert based on cell phone tower locations.
