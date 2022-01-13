SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Jewish Community Center has partnered with Behavioral Health Network to bring an on-site COVID-19 Booster Shot on Thursday.
The clinic will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Springfield Jewish Community Center.
Residents can choose from Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, or Pfizer for their vaccines or boosters.
Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, as well as the flu shot, will also be available.
Everyone who receives their vaccination at the mobile clinic will be given two free guest passes to the J, so they can enjoy a fitness facility, pool, spa services, and more.
