SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Growing cases of COVID-19 have hit Springfield's first responders pretty hard right now.
More than two dozen Springfield police officers are out after testing positive, and nearly two dozen fire crews are currently in quarantine.
With coronavirus cases surging in Springfield and across the state and country, the impact is real for police and fire crews.
The coronavirus pandemic continues to pack a punch, with first responders in Springfield really feeling the impact.
“When we start to add up all of our positive tests, yeah, I think we are around 130, and you are talking 483 sworn and then our civilian components. We have had our share,” Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said.
Clapprood said the department is currently down 37 employees, 28 testing positive, including three recruits, and nine who are quarantined awaiting test results, with four of those being recruits as well.
Clapprood said officers have already signed up to get the vaccine starting on Tuesday.
“Between the positive rate at the station and those who are accepting the vaccine, I am hoping to see a better number soon so we can go back to the two-man cars and go back to a little relaxation,” Clapprood explained.
Over at the Springfield Fire Department, Commissioner BJ Calvi said they have three firefighters out after testing positive;19 others have been exposed and will be tested.
Calvi said he got his shot on Friday.
The Massachusetts State Police continue to serve as a backup in the city with so many police officers out.
