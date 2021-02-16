SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An encouraging trend is emerging in Springfield on COVID-19. Local hospital officials are reporting a continued dip in cases as the vaccine rolls out.
Dr. Mark Keroack, president of Baystate Health, said Hampden County's case numbers lag somewhat behind the rest of the state, however.
When it comes to the vaccine, Keroack said the velocity of people getting the vaccine has increased, but claimed the state is behind in their goal to vaccinate every adult by summer.
Though state health officials said they would divert vaccines away from hospitals, Baystate is still receiving first doses.
“Baystate Health is receiving our full allocation of 2,500 doses, including 2,000 first doses. That's for the week we're in right now. We heard that last Friday. This, of course, is welcome news and it allows us to continue to advance, although just a little bit, our plans to increase vaccinations in Greenfield, Westfield, the eastern region and in downtown Springfield,” Keroack explained.
Also, since the city intervened, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno claimed the Eastfield Mall vaccine site has run more smoothly.
