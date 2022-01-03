SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 cases have more than doubled in Springfield from last week and the city is poised to announce new advisories today, along with the indoor mask mandate that went back into effect starting Monday.
The week that started the day after Christmas recorded more than 2,300 COVID-19 cases in the city of Springfield and that has city leaders very concerned.
“This week's cases are a record. I have never seen cases that have been this high in our city,” said Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris.
Caulton-Harris explained to Western Mass News that this new spike in cases is serious. On the week of November 21, the city had 377 cases and the numbers only grew through Thanksgiving.
For the week of Christmas, case count was up to 1,132 cases, which was alarming, but now, the new number for the week that started the day after Christmas is 2,328 cases.
Caulton-Harris is expecting the numbers to go even higher.
“We will begin to see cases from the new year’s holiday. Usually, that spike happens two weeks after the holiday, so I expect we’re going to continue to see a surge in cases,” Caulton-Harris explained.
In prior weeks, the 0 to 20 age group accounted for many of the cases in Springfield, but in the most recent data, the city saw:
- 317 cases among 0 to 10-year-olds
- 377 cases among 11 to 20-year-olds
- 515 cases among 21 to 30-year-olds
- 472 cases among 31 to 40-year-olds
Caulton-Harris said that’s in part because of winter break.
“The data is showing us that because schools were out last week, those numbers are lower, but even lower numbers, you can see that they are still significant,” Caulton-Harris noted.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told us they're concerned about the number of COVID-19 cases among the city's first responders.
“Fire and police have been hit about 10 percent of man and woman power being down pertaining to this new COVID variant,” Sarno said.
Both Sarno and Caulton-Harris are expected to issue additional advisories today. Again, all of this comes as the indoor mask mandate is now officially in effect in the city.
