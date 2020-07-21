SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- So far, western Massachusetts seems to be holding its own when it comes to cases of COVID-19, compared to what's happening in other parts of the country.
The number of COVID-19 positive cases throughout Baystate Health are holding steady this week.
The latest numbers Tuesday show 12 hospitalized and two in the ICU. They are numbers that have, by and large, remained about the same for several weeks now.
“I'm encouraged by the numbers in western Mass. We peaked quite early before Boston. We peaked the second week of April and we've sort of had a nice decline,” said Baystate Health infectious disease Dr. Daniel Skiest.
Skiest said much of the credit goes to western Massachusetts residents.
“It really had to do with isolating, quarantining, wearing masks, being six feet apart is really keeping case numbers down,” Skiest explained.
As numbers rise in other states, Skiest told Western Mass News that attention turns to concern over visitors.
“Our only concern is that if we open up too quickly, which we haven't. I think we've been appropriately cautious in the state, then if we get an influx of visitors from other states, it could increase the prevalence again,” Skiest noted.
Skiest said they are now keeping a close watch on Phase 4, which includes bars, nightclubs, and large entertainment venues.
“The governor has said that we won't move forward unless we meet certain conditions - the testing rate, the number of people testing positive be below a certain number, caseload low. It's very rational from my standpoint, well thought out. If we meet the criteria, we move on. If we don't, we delay it,” Skiest said.
When will Phase 4 happen? Governor Charlie Baker said Phase 4 will not happen until there is a treatment or vaccine for COVID-19.
