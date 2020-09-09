AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With a growing number of COVID-19 cases among college students around the country, UMass Amherst is handling a much smaller number of students, staff, and faculty testing positive in comparison.
The vast majority of students are living off-campus.
UMass Amherst said there has been a slight uptick in cases and they’re doing everything they can to manage things so there is no outbreak.
The number of confirmed coronvirus cases has gone up at UMass Amherst.
One student living on-campus has tested positive, but off-campus, 19 students and five staffers bring a total of 24 people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The latest one diagnosed on Monday.
UMass student Brigid Finnegan thinks her peers believe they’re invincible and they can’t get ill.
“It makes me feel a little upset. I think that people are probably not understanding, like the seriousness of it, especially 'cause of our age group," Finnegan explained.
UMass Amherst has protocols in place to contain a potential spread of the virus. The university said they’re working closely with the town of Amherst.
Students who live off-campus and test positive are asked to quarantine in their current housing.
However, if they can't for some reason, on-campus quarantine housing is available if needed.
In the meantime, UMass and Amherst Police continue efforts to educate students about wearing face coverings and social distancing.
One grad student said students need to listen to what the university is telling them.
“I just think that college students should respect the rules of the university. They’re there for a reason and if they really want to get back to normal, that’s the only way they’re going to be able to do that. Follow the rules,” said Elisabeth Bartkus.
The students we talked with also said they try not to go into stores or restaurants, let alone crowded areas.
